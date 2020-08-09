Bill Maher: Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton ‘Are Huge Distractions’ for Democrats in This Election

Bill Maher brought up the Bill Clinton-Epstein connection in Friday’s episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher and warned that Hillary Clinton and the former president are “huge distractions for” democrats less than three months away from the presidential election.

Maher said that the Clintons could still be a big liability for Democrats. “What should they do with the Clintons?” Maher asked. He later said: “They are huge distractions. I can see them being huge distractions.”

But former Clinton advisor Paul Begala insisted that Bill Clinton can still be a Democratic asset in the 2020 election, saying that the former president has credibility when it comes to talking about the economy. “If it was me, that’s what I’d send him out to do.”

While mainstream media outlets have mostly avoided mentioning Bill Clinton’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Maher broke ranks with his fellow left-wing talking heads to address the recent revelation that the former president was spotted on Epstein’s private Caribbean island Little Saint James — better known as “Pedophile Island.” – READ MORE

