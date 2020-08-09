Democratic NY City councilman says hydroxychloroquine saved his life, thanks Trump for advocating drug

The drug hydroxychloroquine was instantly transformed into a political football the moment President Donald Trump said that the malaria medication “could be a game changer” at a coronavirus press briefing on March 19. Since being hopeful about the drug, Trump’s adversaries have been completely against hydroxychloroquine, while his supporters are optimistic that the medicine could help fight against COVID-19. A Democratic politician has come out to proclaim that hydroxychloroquine saved his life after a near-death battle with coronavirus.

Democratic New York City Councilman Paul Vallone credits hydroxychloroquine with saving his life as he fought against the lethal respiratory disease. Vallone, who represents Queens, told the New York Post that HCQ “basically saved me.”

Vallone was extremely ill with coronavirus in March. The situation was dire because he already suffers from sarcoidosis, an incurable auto-immune disease that mostly affects the lungs and lymph glands.

“We were in panic mode when I went down because I didn’t have a lot of immune response,” Vallone said. “I needed something to stay alive.”

“I couldn’t breathe, very weak, couldn’t get out of bed,” he said. “My doctor prescribed it. My pharmacy had it. Took it that day and within two to three days I was able to breathe.”

Vallone took hydroxychloroquine with a flu Z-pack and “within a week” he was back on his feet. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --