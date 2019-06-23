Bill Maher Admits Dems’ Concentration Camp Remarks May Not Fly With Voters: ‘Going to Be Very Hard to Win’

HBO host Bill Maher warned Democrats that it may be difficult to win an election using extreme rhetoric about immigration during a debate on his show, “Real Time,” on Friday.

“Come on, when we think of concentration camps, I think of mass graves, I think of experimenting on human people,” Maher said.

“Now, they’re horrible places, I think we all agree it’s just beyond the pale that America would do this to people. And concentration camps, maybe they fit that definition technically, but there are certain words that we just associate with something truly at the ultimate end of horrendous. Holocaust just means a big fire, but we don’t use the word, ‘Hey, let’s go have a Holocaust, I’ll bring the weiners.’ No one says that.”

“You really think we’re on the road to death camps?” Maher asked.

He continued to defend his previous statement, saying that “it has a connotation that goes far beyond, as so many words do.” Maher also pointed out that voters may not support Democrats if they continue with the comparison.

"If you want to run a campaign based on reparations and concentration camps, it's going to be very hard to win the election," Maher said. "I'm not saying you can't do it, but very hard to argue that this is helping."