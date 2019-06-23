Hickenlooper: Give Illegal Immigrants 10-year Visas ‘Immediately’ (VIDEO)

Former Colorado governor and Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper said Friday the 11 million illegal immigrants currently living in the United States should be given 10-year visas “immediately.”

Hickenlooper was speaking at Telemundo’s presidential candidate forum in Miami when he made the comment about illegal immigrants in the United States, adding the visa would allow a path to American citizenship.

"What would be your plan for the 11 million undocumented immigrants that are right here in the country. Would you give them a path to citizenship?" a moderator asked.


