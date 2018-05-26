Politics
Bill Kristol eyes Nikki Haley, Mitt Romney, Jim Mattis, and others for Never Trump 2020 bid
The Weekly Standard editor-at-large Bill Kristol recently floated a number of possible conservative contenders for the Republican presidential nomination in 2020.
Bill Kristol aims to take Never Trump to 2020.
The editor-at-large of The Weekly Standard spoke to a gathering of business leaders in Manchester, N.H., on Wednesday, and while there talked to BuzzFeed about the possibility of some individuals in President Trump’s orbit who might challenge him in the GOP presidential primaries as he seeks re-election.
The report said Kristol “wondered hopefully” about the possibility of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis or U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley making a run. Also mentioned were Mitt Romney, currently a U.S. Senate candidate in Utah, and Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who has been a vocal critic of Trump.
All three of the aforementioned men were floated by Kristol in 2016 as people he would have liked to launch an independent bid. Kristol’s other pick in 2016, National Review writer David French, also declined to run. – READ MORE