WATCH: Matthews, Guest Claim Fox News Wants Americans to ‘Hate Each Other’; NFL Policy Is Like ‘Apartheid’

Gosh, these people are coming unglued. During Thursday’s edition of Hardball, MSNBC host Chris Matthews declared that “Fox News nation” (aka Trump supporters) are not interested in the American people “get[ting] along with each other” but instead “hat[ing] each other.”

Matthews upped the craziness by arguing that Republican Senators would still support the President if he actually did shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and, on the NFL’s new national anthem policy, “[t]elling the football players we watch on Sunday to behave as they are told is something we expect of apartheid regime, not a democratic one.”

The vicious smear against Fox News and their viewers came during the “Hardball Roundtable” segment when the host turned to The Root’s Jason Johnson.– READ MORE

