Bill, Hillary Clinton booed at Billy Joel concert after singer dedicated song to them

Bill and Hillary Clinton got a taste of New York’s state of mind on Thursday night.

After singer Billy Joel dedicated a song to the former first couple and flashed them up on the screen at Madison Square Garden, initial cheers turned to boos from the audience.

The former first lady has been under scrutiny for years as she criticized President Trump and attempted to lay out the reasons she thought were behind her loss to him in the 2016 election. Former President Bill Clinton, on the other hand, faced fresh criticism surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, who on Monday was indicted on sex trafficking charges.

A Clinton spokesperson denied the former president had any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes, noting that he took “a total of four trips” with Epstein in 2002 and 2003.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN HOBNOBBED WITH HOLLYWOOD, MEDIA ELITE DESPITE DIRTY PAST AS REGISTERED SEX OFFENDERVideo

"In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein's airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation," the statement read.