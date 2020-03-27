Bill Gates To POTUS: Country Needs 6-10 Weeks Of Extreme Shutdown

Philanthropist and billionaire Bill Gates who just left Microsoft over a week ago to work on other things, is using his time to contradict Pres. Trump on whether or not the country should remain locked down to stop the spread of COVID-19 or lift restrictions.

“It’s very irresponsible for somebody to suggest we can have the best of both worlds,” the Microsoft co-founder said in an interview with TED on Tuesday. “What we need is an extreme shutdown so that in six to 10 weeks, if things go well, then you can start opening back up.”

Gates noted that while isolation in populated areas — along with widespread testing — is difficult and “disastrous” for the economy, “the sooner you do it in a tough way, the sooner you can undo it.”

At the same time, Gates acknowledged that the uncertainty is going to take a massive toll on the global economy, particularly on developing countries.

“We can’t say for sure that even the rich countries will be out of this in six to 10 weeks… the developing countries will bear a significant price,” Gates explained. “Two to three years from now, this thing, even on a global basis, will essentially be over with a gigantic price tag.” – READ MORE

