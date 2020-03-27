5,000 respirator masks found in crypt of DC National Cathedral. They’d been in storage since 2006 bird flu scare — and now are being donated for coronavirus.

A stonemason discovered what one might call a national treasure.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that’s depleting much-needed hospital beds and medical supplies around the country, the skilled tradesman happened upon 5,000 masks — the N95 variety — in a crypt in the Washington National Cathedral, the iconic church noted on Twitter.

They are respirator masks, WUSA-TV reported. According to the Food and Drug Administration, an “N95 respirator is … designed to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles. The ‘N95’ designation means … blocks at least 95 percent of very small (0.3 micron) test particles. If properly fitted, the filtration capabilities of N95 respirators exceed those of face masks. However, even a properly fitted N95 respirator does not completely eliminate the risk of illness or death.”

On Wednesday the cathedral said it donated the stash of masks to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Children’s National Hospital. The cathedral will keep a small number of them for pastoral care needs, WUSA said. – READ MORE

