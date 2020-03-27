5,000 respirator masks found in crypt of DC National Cathedral. They’d been in storage since 2006 bird flu scare — and now are being donated for coronavirus.

A stonemason discovered what one might call a national treasure.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that’s depleting much-needed hospital beds and medical supplies around the country, the skilled tradesman happened upon 5,000 masks — the N95 variety — in a crypt in the Washington National Cathedral, the iconic church noted on Twitter.

They are respirator masks, WUSA-TV reported. According to the Food and Drug Administration, an “N95 respirator is … designed to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles. The ‘N95’ designation means … blocks at least 95 percent of very small (0.3 micron) test particles. If properly fitted, the filtration capabilities of N95 respirators exceed those of face masks. However, even a properly fitted N95 respirator does not completely eliminate the risk of illness or death.”

Seek and ye shall find, apparently. Today @WNCathedral sent 3000 N95 masks to @MedStarGUH and 2000 to @ChildrensNatl after a stonemason found a forgotten stash in the Cathedral crypt. Certified by manufacturer as still good. pic.twitter.com/UNAvhOPssx — Washington National Cathedral (@WNCathedral) March 25, 2020

On Wednesday the cathedral said it donated the stash of masks to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Children’s National Hospital. The cathedral will keep a small number of them for pastoral care needs, WUSA said. – READ MORE

