Bill Gates: People like me should pay ‘significantly higher taxes’
Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said Sunday that the government should compel wealthy people like him to pay “significantly higher taxes” than the rest of Americans.
“I need to pay higher taxes,” Mr. Gates, the second richest man in the world after Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, said in an interview on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”
"I've paid, in absolute, more taxes — over $10 billion — than anyone else, but the government should require the people in my position to pay significantly higher taxes," he added.
The Washington Times