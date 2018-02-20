True Pundit

Business Politics

Bill Gates: People like me should pay ‘significantly higher taxes’

Posted on by
Share:

Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said Sunday that the government should compel wealthy people like him to pay “significantly higher taxes” than the rest of Americans.

“I need to pay higher taxes,” Mr. Gates, the second richest man in the world after Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, said in an interview on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”

“I’ve paid, in absolute, more taxes — over $10 billion — than anyone else, but the government should require the people in my position to pay significantly higher taxes,” he added.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Bill Gates: People like me should pay ‘significantly higher taxes’
Bill Gates: People like me should pay ‘significantly higher taxes’

Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said Sunday that the government should compel people like him to pay “significantly higher taxes” than the rest of Americans.
The Washington Times The Washington Times
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: