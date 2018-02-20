True Pundit

Politics Security

According To The Feds, Knives Kill Far More People Than Rifles In America – It’s Not Even Close

Posted on by
Share:

Knives kill far more people in the United States than rifles do every year.

In the wake of the horrific school shooting in Florida last week, the debate over guns in America has surged again to the forefront oft the political conversation. Seventeen students were killed when a deranged gunman rampaged through the Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida. Many are calling now for stricter gun laws in the wake of the shooting, specifically targeting the AR-15 rifle and promoting the reinstatement of the assault weapons ban.

However, recent statistics from 2016 show that knives actually kill nearly five times as many people as rifles that year.

According to the FBI, 1,604 people were killed by “knives and cutting instruments” and 374 were killed by “rifles” in 2016. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

According To The FBI, Knives Kill Far More People Than Rifles In America - It's Not Even Close
According To The FBI, Knives Kill Far More People Than Rifles In America - It's Not Even Close

Knives kill far more people in the United States than rifles do every year. In the wake of the horrific school shooting in Florida last week, the debate over guns in America has surged again to the f
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: