‘Big Bang Theory’ Flashes Message Calling Trump ‘Gangster-in-Chief’

On Thursday night, once again an episode of “The Big Bang Theory” aired in which creator Chuck Lorre attacked President Trump in the vanity card displayed after the show, calling Trump the “Gangster-in-Chief.”

As Newsbusters reported, after the show, titled “The Paintball Scattering,” the vanity card stated:

I am writing this vanity card on December 15th. If all goes as planned, you are reading it on January 3rd. Since I have no idea what the Gangster-in-Chief might do between now and then, I thought I’d express my outrage now. My pre-outrage if you will. Let’s call it anticipatory disgust. Or being aghast in advance. The point is I’m trying to get ahead of my inevitable indignation. This way, regardless of what law is broken, or which murderous dictator gets a pass, I’ll have already vented. Of course, if he nukes Pyongyang or Toronto in order to distract from impeachment chatter, I reserve the right to be upset.

Lorre has vented his spleen about Trump before; the October 25, 2018 episode featured a vanity card after the episode calling President Trump “a fascist, hate-filled, fear-mongering, demagogic, truth-shattering, autocratic golf cheater,” as well as calling on God to display his wrath on Trump supporters – READ MORE