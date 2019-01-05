12 Percent: Paul Ryan’s Favorability Bottoms Out as Former Speaker Leaves Congress

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan leaves Congress with one of the lowest favorability ratings a Speaker has ever had, bottoming out at a negligible 12 percent in a final poll from Civiqs.

The survey showed only 12 percent viewed Ryan favorably, while a supermajority of 71 percent viewed him unfavorably and 17 percent were unsure.

Ryan's plummet from the top of the political world into popular obscurity as he leaves government for what he says will be the last time marks one of the most historic collapses of a major figure in the history Republican Party. First elected to represent Wisconsin's first congressional district in 1999, Ryan raced to the top of the GOP conference in the House, quickly becoming a star in grassroots GOP circles and known for the perception that he was somehow a budget whiz.