Biden Warns His Appointees: If I Hear You Disrespect Someone ‘I Will Fire You on the Spot’

President Joe Biden swore in hundreds of administration officials and thanked them for joining the government but warned them against disrespecting their colleagues.

During the virtual event, Biden told the new staffers on Wednesday, Biden said, “We have to restore the soul of this country. And I’m counting on all of you to be part of that, and it’s not hyperbole.”

He continued, “The only thing I expect with absolute certitude is honesty and decency in the way you treat one another, the way you treat people you deal with… Remember, people don’t work for us. We work for the people. I work for the people.”

He added that he is “honored” that the appointees accepted their posts before saying, “You’re going to work like the devil. We all do. We all work long hours.”

He also thanked their families for “the sacrifices.”

“But, I’m not joking when I say this, if you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise I will fire you on the spot,” Biden said.

He added, "On the spot, no ifs, ands or buts. Everybody, everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity."

