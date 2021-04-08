Biden warns Georgia to ‘smarten up’ and ‘stop it’ or risk losing more woke businesses over voting law

President Joe Biden sided with woke businesses like Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines in their criticism of Georgia’s new voting law on Tuesday, telling the Peach State it needs to “smarten up” and “stop it” or else risk losing more business.

The president — who was caught last week telling an outright whopper of a lie about the new election reform measure — continued to pillory the law while speaking with reporters on Tuesday, again wrongly branding it the “new Jim Crow.”

When a reporter asked whether the famed professional golf tournament “The Masters” should move out of Georgia in protest, Biden said, “I think that’s up to the Masters,” before launching into an offensive about the law.

“Look, you know, it is reassuring to see that for-profit operations and businesses are speaking up about how these new Jim Crow laws are just antithetical to who we are,” he said.

Though he noted, “There’s another side to it, too. The other side to it too is: When they, in fact, move out of Georgia, the people who need the help the most — people who are making hourly wages — sometimes get hurt the most.”- READ MORE

