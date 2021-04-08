AZ State And Local Agencies Are Barred From Implementing Biden’s Gun Control Agenda

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) Tuesday signed into law HB 2111, which would prevent state and local governments from implementing any new gun control laws coming out of Washington, D.C. Those who support the bill say law-abiding gun owners are protected from potential laws that would be a violation of the Second Amendment.

According to the bill, the Arizona State Constitution allows state legislators to exercise their “sovereign authority.” The text of the bill specifically cites Article II Section 3 of the Arizona State Constitution, which says, “The Constitution of the United States is the supreme law of the land.”

“Arizona stands with law-abiding gun owners. The Second Amendment guarantees vital liberties, just like the First Amendment protects the freedom of speech and the Fourth Amendment prevents unreasonable searches and seizures,” state Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R), the bill’s sponsor, said in a statement. “If the zealous gun-grabbers in Washington try to disarm citizens in the name of political posturing, we’re not going to allow it in Arizona.”

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb backed a similar Second Amendment sanctuary policy when his county’s board of supervisors contemplated a similar resolution. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --