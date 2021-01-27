Biden vows to replace entire gov’t fleet of nearly 650K cars and trucks with electric vehicles

President Joe Biden vowed on Monday to replace the entire fleet of government cars and trucks with “clean electric vehicles” during his presidency as a way to lead the charge on climate issues and make good on his promise to launch a “clean energy revolution.”

“The federal government also owns an enormous fleet of vehicles, which we’re going to replace with clean electric vehicles made right here in America made by American workers creating … a million autoworker jobs and clean energy and vehicles that are net-zero emissions,” Biden said during a signing ceremony for his new “Buy America” executive order.

“This will be the largest mobilization of public investment and procurement, infrastructure, and since World War Two,” he added.

The move will affect more than 645,000 cars and trucks currently owned by the federal government, according to the General Services Administration, and is expected to cost at least $20 billion. Roughly one-third of the government vehicles are operated by the U.S. Postal Service.

Pres. Biden: “The federal government also owns an enormous fleet of vehicles, which we’re going to replace with clean electric vehicles made right here in America, by American workers.”https://t.co/figJbDMrpt pic.twitter.com/racgwk9VGw — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) January 25, 2021

CNBC noted that the initiative will be difficult and costly, given the fact that very few companies in America are currently manufacturing completely electric vehicles.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --