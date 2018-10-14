Biden: Trump is ‘trashing American values’

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday slammed President Trump in one of his most stinging rebukes of the president, saying at a campaign rally that Trump was “trashing American values.”

“He is just trashing American values the way he talks about people, the way he makes fun of people, the way he denigrates folks,” Biden said at a rally in Owingsville, Ky., according to The New York Times. “I got to tell you, I think there is a method to his madness because he wants you to get down in the mosh pit with him.”

Biden’s remarks came as he stumped for Democratic House candidate Amy McGrath.

McGrath faces a tough challenge from GOP Rep. Andy Barr, who has represented Kentucky’s 6th District since 2013. McGrath, a former fighter pilot, is running in a district President Trump won by more than 15 points. Still, nonpartisan political handicapper The Cook Political Report has rated the race a “toss-up.” Trump is scheduled to campaign for Barr on Saturday. – READ MORE