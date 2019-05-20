Biden Tries to Take Credit for Trump’s Accomplishments

Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden took full credit on Saturday for the positive United States economy we’re currently experiencing.

He even claimed President Donald Trump was “squandering” the success of “the Obama-Biden administration.”

Biden made a passionate appeal for national unity on Saturday but also took aim at Trump, branding the president a “divider-in-chief” who must be ousted in 2020.

(Does he even realize he contradicted himself with that statement?)

The economy has been showing significant gains and record numbers as unemployment rates have hit 49-year-lows with black-Americans, women, Hispanic-Americans, and even veterans all seeing historically changes.

Joe Biden: "I know President Trump likes to take credit for the economy… Just look at the facts, not the alternative facts. President Trump inherited an economy from Obama-Biden administration that was given to him — just like he inherited everything else in his life." pic.twitter.com/0C9RL9nwMn — The Hill (@thehill) May 19, 2019

