Crushed by Game of Thrones finale? Grief counselors are standing by! …no, seriously

Fans of the mega hit “Game of Thrones” are coping on Sunday night with the series finale. Or perhaps, some worry, not coping so well at all. And to help with that, there are counselors standing by.

That’s right, for those saying goodbye after eight seasons, countless character deaths, and a final season that has caused Twitter wars worthy of the show itself, the pain of letting go can become overwhelming, apparently.

And that’s why Bark.com has counselors standing by. They’ve launched “a specialised Game of Thrones counselling service” that will “help bereft fans seek support and get the help they need through this tough time.”

Here’s more on the service.