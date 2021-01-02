Biden Team Disables Chat On Virtual Press Conferences After Reporters Ask Tough Questions

Democrat Joe Biden’s White House transition team has reportedly disabled the chat function on their Zoom virtual press conferences after invited journalists began complaining about the group’s lack of transparency.

As The Daily Wire reported last week, reporters were becoming “frustrated” with the Biden team — and Joe Biden himself — because the team appeared to have a slate of favored journalists who were always called up on to ask questions during the team’s virtual press conferences.

The “New York Times, CNN, Washington Post, PBS and Politico” were given the opportunity to ask questions of the team at nearly every press conference, while even mainstream media outlets like The Associated Press were shut out.

“Hey guys, there tons of folks looking to ask questions and since this is being done once a week, could we PLEASE go longer or at least hold more frequent briefings,” a reporter from The Daily Beast said in the chat of a Zoom press conference held last week.

“Any chance you can take a few more questions? There are a lot of folks here with questions,” Zeke Miller from The Associated Press added. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --