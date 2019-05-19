Biden Takes Full Credit for Trump Economy, Claims POTUS Is ‘Squandering’ Obama Admin’s Success

Former Vice President Joe Biden took full credit for the current United States’ economy, even going as far as claiming that President Donald Trump is “squandering” their success.
As IJR previously reported, the U.S. economy has been thriving since President Trump took office. Unemployment rates hit 49-year-lows with women, Hispanic Americans, Black Americans, and veterans all seeing historically low rates.
Although none of these accomplishments occurred under the administration of President Barack Obama, Biden still claimed that Trump “inherited” the economic success of the U.S. from them. The former vice president went as far as to say that he thinks Trump is “squandering” the successes of the previous administration. – READ MORE