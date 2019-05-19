Biden Takes Full Credit for Trump Economy, Claims POTUS Is ‘Squandering’ Obama Admin’s Success

Former Vice President Joe Biden took full credit for the current United States’ economy, even going as far as claiming that President Donald Trump is “squandering” their success.

As IJR previously reported, the U.S. economy has been thriving since President Trump took office. Unemployment rates hit 49-year-lows with women, Hispanic Americans, Black Americans, and veterans all seeing historically low rates.

“President Trump inherited an economy from Obama/Biden administration that was given to him, just like he inherited everything else in his life”: Biden criticizes Trump's "alternative facts" during campaign rally https://t.co/BuStQeLNqh pic.twitter.com/AVYPSgoBGt — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2019

Although none of these accomplishments occurred under the administration of President Barack Obama, Biden still claimed that Trump “inherited” the economic success of the U.S. from them. The former vice president went as far as to say that he thinks Trump is “squandering” the successes of the previous administration. – READ MORE