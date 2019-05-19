Jim Carrey draws and shares grotesque graphic depiction of Alabama Gov. Ivey being aborted

(Disturbing image below.) Like most people in Hollywood, actor Jim Carrey is religiously pro-choice, and on Saturday he expressed his faith in the form of an illustration, and a Tweet in which he pined for the “termination” of pregnancies before the children can grow up to become humans who don’t share his exact beliefs.

You know, “kill the heretics.” It’s an old song.

Carrey put the lyrics to graphic use, though, in a drawing that he included with his tweet regarding the new anti-abortion law in Alabama that has set off a firestorm of controversy. Ivey signed the bill, of course, and that is what prompted Carrey’s orthodox instinct to purge the wicked.

I think If you’re going to terminate a pregnancy, it should be done sometime before the fetus becomes Governor of Alabama. pic.twitter.com/6QgsY2rMz7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 18, 2019

Here is the tweet. – READ MORE