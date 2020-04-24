Biden Suggests Trump Is Going to Try to Delay the Presidential Election

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is predicting President Donald Trump will try to push the presidential election back in order to increase his chances of winning.

“Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said on Thursday. “That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

Biden is echoing his own sentiment as he has said delaying the election is not an option, as IJR previously reported.

“The idea of postponing an election is not possible, it should not happen,” Biden said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --