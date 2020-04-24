Renowned Microbiologist Claims Wuhan Lab ‘Did Absolutely Crazy Things’ With Coronavirus

A world renowned Russian microbiologist says that the novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of Wuhan scientists doing “absolutely crazy things” in their laboratory.

Dr. Peter Chumakov of the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology and Russian Academy of Sciences claims that while the Wuhan scientists’ goal in creating the coronavirus was not malicious – instead, they were trying to study the pathogenicity of the virus, according to the Daily Mail.

“In China, scientists at the Wuhan Laboratory have been actively involved in the development of various coronavirus variants for over ten years,” he said. “Moreover, they did this, supposedly not with the aim of creating pathogenic variants, but to study their pathogenicity.”

“They did absolutely crazy things, in my opinion,” he said, adding ” For example, inserts in the genome, which gave the virus the ability to infect human cells. Now all this has been analyzed.”

‘The picture of the possible creation of the current coronavirus is slowly emerging.‘

He told Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper: ‘There are several inserts, that is, substitutions of the natural sequence of the genome, which gave it special properties.

‘It is interesting that the Chinese and Americans who worked with them published all their works in the open (scientific) press.

‘I even wonder why this background comes to people very slowly.

‘I think that an investigation will nevertheless be initiated, as a result of which new rules will be developed that regulate the work with the genomes of such dangerous viruses.

‘It’s too early to blame anyone.’

Chumakov suggested that Chinese scientists were possibly searching for an HIV vaccine. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --