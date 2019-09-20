Biden Slams Other Dems for Continuing to Criticize Obama on the Campaign Trail: ‘Absolutely Stupid’

Former Vice President Joe Biden has had it with his fellow 2020 Democrats questioning the legacy of his former boss, President Barack Obama.

In the last debate hosted on ABC, 2020 candidate Julián Castro called out Biden for picking and choosing what parts of Obama’s legacy to embrace.

“Every time something good about Barack Obama comes up, he says, ‘Oh, I was there, I was there, I was there, that’s me too,’ And then every time somebody questions part of the administration that we were both part of, he says, ‘Well, that was the president,’” said Castro, adding, “I mean, he wants to take credit for Obama’s work, but not have to answer to any questions.”

In response to the continued attacks against Obama’s legacy, Biden called it “absolutely stupid” for Democrats to question the former president.

Biden told reporters at a fundraising event in Chicago that Democrats have a “newfound sense, maybe we should pick on Barack a bit.”

“And by the way, it’s just absolutely stupid,” the former vice president noted. – READ MORE