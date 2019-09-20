AOC’s Democratic Competition: ‘She’s Hollywood and Washington, She’s Never in the District’

“My name is Badrun Khan. And please go on my website, badrunforcongress.com.”

So said the potential Democratic challenger of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) (shown above) on Thursday night to Martha MacCallum of Fox News by way of introducing herself to viewers — and then proceeded to tell people exactly why she has problems with AOC. .

“As to why we don’t support Cortez, [it’s because] when she came out [as a candidate], she came out being a very strong person who was going to be for our congressional district,” said Khan, a community activist. “But right now, what happened with our old congressman — he was Washington and Virginia. She’s Hollywood and Washington. She’s never in the district. She’s not sure what’s happening in the district.”

“She opened her office pretty late after she was elected.”

"Socialism is not what most in our 14th Congressional District are looking for," added Khan on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."