Biden Says Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee Should Be Withdrawn If He Wins the Election

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he should be the one to fill the new Supreme Court vacancy if he wins the presidential election in November.

“If Donald Trump wins the election, then the Senate should move on with his selection and weigh the nominee he chooses fairly,” Biden said in a speech on Sept. 20.

Trump has vowed to announce a nominee to fill the vacancy this week.

Even if Trump lost the presidential election, the Senate could consider his nominee for the Supreme Court. However, Biden said, “If I win this election, President Trump’s nominee should be withdrawn, and as a new president, I should be the one who nominates Justice Ginsburg’s successor.”

“A nominee who should get a fair hearing in the Senate … before a confirmation vote,” he added.

Biden took aim at Trump and Senate Republicans as he accused them of trying to “jam a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court through the United States Senate.” – READ MORE

