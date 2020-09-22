Report: Omaha Bar Owner Who Fatally Shot Protester Indicted, Commits Suicide

An Omaha bar owner who fatally shot a protester in May — during the weekend riots across the country following the death of George Floyd — has allegedly died by suicide after being indicted last week on charges involving the incident.

Jake Gardner, from The Hive bar in Omaha, Nebraska, has committed suicide after being indicted for manslaughter, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, attempted first-degree assault, and terroristic threats last week, according to a report by KETV NewsWatch 7.

In June, Breitbart News initially reported that no charges would be filed against Gardner, who fatally shot protester James Scurlock during the third night of nationwide riots across the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Footage of the encounter between Gardner and Scurlock, partially published by the Omaha World-Herald, showed a confrontation and a scuffle before the shooting. Police also said Scurlock had been engaged in vandalism earlier in the evening.

The Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine had concluded that Gardner acted in self-defense and therefore did not file charges. Just days ago, however, a grand jury convened by a special prosecutor decided to indict the bar owner. – READ MORE

