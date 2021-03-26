Biden says migrant surge at southern border started under Trump

President Biden insisted Wednesday that the surge in migrants at the southern border began under the Trump administration.

“This new surge we are dealing with now started with the last administration, but it’s our responsibility to deal with it humanely,” Biden said as he met with his Secretary of Homeland Security Xavier Becerra and other top immigration advisers.

“There was a serious spike in people heading to the southern border even in the midst of that . That was because there were serious natural disasters” in Latin America, Biden said.

Biden has faced stiff criticism from Republicans who say his undoing of Trump’s strict border policies drew migrants northward.

Biden also announced that he was tapping Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle migration challenges at the border, adding that Harris was the most qualified person to work with Mexico and Central American nations as they try to limit “serious spikes” in people trying to cross the border illegally. – READ MORE

