Wisconsin Assembly Authorizes Investigation of 2020 Presidential Election

The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a resolution authorizing an investigation into the 2020 presidential election that President Joe Biden won, but former President Donald Trump sued over, forcing the state into a recount.

In the end, Biden won by 20,682, or 0.63% of the more than 3.2 million votes cast.

The resolution, opposed by every Democrat, gives Republicans, who control the chamber, authority to issue subpoenas to compel testimony and gather documents, said Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, the vice-chairman of the Assembly elections and campaign committee.

Trump and his allies claim there was voter fraud and other irregularities in the state, but those claims were rejected by state and federal courts. The U.S. Supreme Court also refused to hear the case, and “no significant problems were found with the state’s voting machines after audits and recounts in both 2016 and in 2020,” The Associated Press reported.

“Republicans said they wanted to gather more evidence to see if laws were broken, but Democrats said they were trying to score political points, undermining the public’s faith in elections and insulting election clerks, poll workers and others who ran the election,” wrote the AP. “Earlier this month, Republicans raised new questions about how the election was administered in Green Bay. The Assembly elections committee held a hearing on those issues but did not invite any election officials accused of wrongdoing to testify. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich called it a ‘Stalinist show trial’ and defended his city’s handling of the election.” – READ MORE

