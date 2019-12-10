Biden Rips Obama, Says He ‘Lacked Background In Foreign Policy’

The former vice president sat down with NPR “Morning Edition” host Rachel Martin on his campaign bus en route to Decorah, Iowa. She asked: “You don’t think Donald Trump has fundamentally changed how the parties talk to each other and whether or not you can cooperate?”

“Donald Trump is the reason why you need someone who knows what they’re doing. Donald Trump,” Biden said. “Name me somebody who’s going to be able to stand on the world stage and immediately command the respect of everyone in the world. Our enemies as well as our adversaries — as well as our allies. I know all these people. This is the only reason why I’m running this time is because of my experience.”

“Well,” Martin said, “Barack Obama was able to do it, and he didn’t have very much experience at all.”

Woah. Watch Joe Biden attack Barack Obama’s foreign policy credentials. 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/62i0Tq75cq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 9, 2019

"No, that's not true. Think about it. That's not true. What happened was one of the reasons Barack Obama picked me as vice president is because he lacked the background in foreign policy — he's a brilliant guy. He knew what he wanted to do. He knew how to get it done. But notice, every time we had a problem on Capitol Hill, who went up and got it fixed? Answer the question. Who went up and got it fixed? See you're not, you know the truth," Biden said with a smile.