Actress Brags: ‘Brilliant’ Decision To Have Abortion Made Me ‘Multimillionaire’ With ‘Free Time’ And ‘Good Sleep’

On Friday, NBC’s “The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil said that having her unborn child killed via abortion seven years ago was a “brilliant” decision because it left her with material wealth, “free time,” and “good sleep.”

“Receiving THOUSANDS of messages about how I made a mistake having an abortion 7 years ago and how I must be a miserable person… I am in fact a happy, thriving multi millionaire, madly in love, with free time, good sleep and a wonderful career and life. But thanks for checking,” the actress posted, captioning a GIF of herself flipping her hair.

Receiving THOUSANDS of messages about how I made a mistake having an abortion 7 years ago and how I must be a miserable person… I am in fact a happy, thriving multi millionaire, madly in love, with free time, good sleep and a wonderful career and life. But thanks for checking💋 pic.twitter.com/F0QqQVv1tQ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 6, 2019

When Ms. Jamil was asked about unborn babies with beating hearts, or children who are viable, meaning they can survive outside the womb, the actress doubled-down on her abortion support in all cases. Or as she put it, “Every. Time. The choice is the landlord’s, not the tenant, nor the neighbour’s.”

As previously reported by The Daily Wire, Jamil went after pro-lifers on Monday, calling them “clueless,” likening them to trolls, and eloquently instructing them to “suck on that” if they dared to dissent. – READ MORE