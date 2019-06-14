Biden: Republicans will change after President Trump is out of office because they ‘know better’

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden has reassured supporters that Republicans will change their ways after President Donald Trump is no longer leading the country, because, he says, they “know better.”

Speaking to a room full of donors and lobbyists in Washington Monday night, the former vice president said, “Here’s the deal: we all know, and I don’t think this is hyperbole, we all know in our gut this election is the most important election we’ve ever engaged in — and not just because I’m running,” according to the Huffington Post.

The 2020 White House hopeful suggested four years under the current president’s leadership would simply be an “aberration,” but warned that “eight years of Donald Trump will fundamentally change who we are in profound ways.”

“With Trump gone you’re going to begin to see things change,” Biden declared, “because these folks know better. They know this isn’t what they’re supposed to be doing.” – READ MORE