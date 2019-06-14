Fox News Grills Castro: Should Conway Get a Pass on Hatch Act Violation Since Obama Gave You One? (VIDEO)

Fox News host Bret Baier questioned 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro‘s potential double standard concerning Hatch Act violations during a town hall on Thursday.

As IJR Red reported, a federal watchdog accused White House adviser Kellyanne Conway of violating the Hatch Act. Baier brought up the issue in the town hall, asking Castro about his similar experience with violating the law:

Bret Baier: “A federal watchdog agency recommended that Kellyanne Conway be fired for violating the Hatch Act. When you were HUD Secretary, the same agency accused you of the same thing. Obama gave you a pass. Should Trump give Conway a pass?”



Castro claimed that during an interview, he had endorsed Hillary Clinton for president, which was called out for being in violation of the act.