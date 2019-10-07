Biden repeats vow to beat Trump ‘like a drum’ in Washington Post op-ed, says ‘you won’t destroy my family’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused President Trump of “pushing flat-out lies, debunked conspiracy theories and smears against me and my family” in a Washington Post op-ed published late Saturday before repeating his vow to beat the incumbent “like a drum” in next year’s election.

Biden, the former vice president of the United States, contrasted Trump with George Washington, who Biden said “famously could not tell a lie.”

“President Trump seemingly cannot tell the truth — about anything,” Biden continued. “He slanders anyone he sees as a threat … It’s the same cynical playbook he returns to again and again.”

(…)

“America’s word and our standing in the world are in free fall because of the actions and incompetence of this president,” added Biden, who also used the op-ed to hit Trump on gun control and climate change, two key Democratic campaign issues.

The piece concluded with a reprise of the “like a drum” refrain, which Biden used when addressing voters in Iowa last month.

“[T]o Trump and those who facilitate his abuses of power, and all the special interests funding his attacks against me: Please know that I’m not going anywhere,” Biden said. “You won’t destroy me, and you won’t destroy my family. And come November 2020, I intend to beat you like a drum.” – READ MORE