Mike Pence Backs Donald Trump Call to Investigate Bidens: We Were Elected to ‘Drain the Swamp’

Vice President Mike Pence defended President Donald Trump’s effort to investigate corruption on the part of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden on Thursday.

“In 2016, the American people elected President Trump and I for many reasons: get the economy moving again, to rebuild our military, but they also elected us to drain the swamp,” Pence said in an interview with the Arizona Republic.

Pence was traveling Thursday in Arizona, campaigning for U.S. Senator Martha McSally’s re-election.

Despite reports speculating on Pence’s attempts to distance himself from the controversy, the vice president stood by Trump’s decision to talk to the Ukrainian president about possibly investigating the Bidens for corruption. – READ MORE