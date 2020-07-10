Biden Pledges to Reverse Supreme Court Ruling on Religious Liberty

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to undo the Supreme Court’s decision in favor of religious liberty for the Little Sisters of the Poor.

“If I am elected, I will restore the Obama-Biden policy that existed before the Hobby Lobby ruling: providing an exemption for houses of worship and an accommodation for nonprofit organizations with religious missions,” Biden said.

This week the Supreme Court ruled that the Little Sisters of the Poor, a charitable religious group of nuns, could not be compelled to cover the cost of contraception for employees.

In 2017, the Trump administration instituted a wide-ranging rule that allowed religious employers not to offer contraception coverage, after the Obama administration had run into legal trouble for its contraceptive mandate. Two states sued and a judge issued a preliminary injunction stopping the Trump administration’s rule from going into effect, but the Court found that the administration has broad discretion to decide what exemptions to offer and what to mandate. – READ MORE

