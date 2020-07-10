Rashida Tlaib has fellow Democrat Ilhan Omar’s back on her call for ‘dismantling the whole system’

On Wednesday, Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib appeared to agree with fellow “Squad” member Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s extremist call for “dismantling the whole system of oppression” in America.

“My sister @IlhanMN said it best: We must begin with dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it,” Tlaib tweeted. “Pass it on.”

Omar said during a press conference on Tuesday to address “systemic racism,” that the country should dismantle economic and political institutions besides just law enforcement.

“The mortality rate for black Minnesotans to COVID is twice as high as it is with other races,” Omar said. “And for me, this is very personal because I lost my own father to the coronavirus.” – READ MORE

