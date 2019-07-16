Biden non-profit suspends operations: ‘Had trouble maintaining momentum’

Former vice president Joe Biden and his wife Jill stepped down from the board of the Biden Cancer Initiative in April to focus on the 2020 presidential campaign.

Three months later, both Biden’s campaign and his namesake nonprofit are sputtering to a stall, with the latter suspending operations indefinitely.

The Biden Cancer Initiative, started just two years ago, promised $400 million to boost cancer treatment, but after Biden and his wife left in April, “the nonprofit had trouble maintaining momentum without their involvement,” KYW-TV reports. – READ MORE