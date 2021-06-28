Biden Nominee Called for Population Control: ‘We Must Breed Fewer Consuming Humans’

Tracy Stone-Manning, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), argued that Americans need to have fewer children and called American kids “environmental hazards” in her graduate thesis at the University of Montana. Stone-Manning has already come under fire for her connection to a tree-spiking incident — a form of ecoterrorism — in the 1980s.

“Can you find the environmental hazard in this photo?” reads an advertisement Stone-Manning created as part of her thesis, to which the Daily Caller drew attention on Thursday. Beneath the text, she included a photo of a shirtless baby.

“That’s right, it’s the cute baby,” the advertisement read. “Americans believe that overpopulation is only a problem somewhere else in the world. But it’s a problem here too.”

“The earth is only so big, and we can tap into it only so often. In America, we tap in often and hard,” Stone-Manning argued. “When we overpopulate, the earth notices it more. Stop at two. It could be the best thing you do for the planet.”

The baby photo represents merely one of eight advertisements Stone-Manning created for her thesis. At least one other ad involves overpopulation.

