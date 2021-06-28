Rose McGowan: Britney Spears is ‘Ready to Blow the Lid’ on the ‘Rot’ in Hollywood

Actress Rose McGowan, who famously exposed Harvey Weinstein’s years of sex crimes, says pop superstar Britney Spears is “ready to blow the lid” on the “rot” that persists in Hollywood.

On Wednesday, as Breitbart News reported, Spears detailed in court testimony the “abusive” nature of the conservatorship that her father, 68-year-old James Parnell Spears, first obtained on her life and money in 2008.

Spears listed a litany of allegations to the court, including that individuals involved with her conservatorship have forced her to take birth control, preventing her from having another child, put her on lithium after she disagreed with dance choreography, and forced her into concert tours.

In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, McGowan called Spears’ testimony a “cultural reset” and said she believes the pop star is “ready to blow the lid” on who has wronged her in Hollywood and what has been done to her over the last 13 years.

“She, I think, is ready to blow the lid,” McGowan said. “She said today she’s ‘So angry it’s insane.’”

Rose McGowan speaks out in support of Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/Pb2dZlQ5As — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 24, 2021

“While we’ve all been entertained by Britney Spears, she’s been being tortured,” McGowan continued. “And I know it seems like one person but they’ve done this to women and humans and whistleblowers and people they don’t like and really like you said, Tucker, the people — the monsters in power — that control the puppet, not just her, but like the message it sends to every girl or every boy out there that you are disposable and the elite can own you.” – READ MORE

