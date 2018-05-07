Biden, McCain say Trump damaging US ‘international reputation’

Former Vice President Joe Biden visited Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) at his Arizona ranch earlier this week as the senator is recovering from his brain cancer treatment, during which the two reportedly talked about how the international reputation of the U.S. is being damaged.

Biden recounted his visit in an interview with The New York Times, saying that McCain is “still concerned about the state of the country.”

“We talked about how our international reputation is being damaged and we talked about the need for people to stand up and speak out,” he said.- READ MORE

