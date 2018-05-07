True Pundit

Melania Trump to announce formal platform on Monday

First lady Melania Trump on Monday will announce a formal issue platform centered around the well-being of children.

Trump will use her first speech in the White House’s Rose Garden to announce what her spokeswoman described as a platform directed at a “variety of issues that affect children.”

“As has been evidenced by the many events Mrs. Trump has participated in during her time as first lady, her focus will be the overall well-being of children. Something unique though: She has not narrowed her platform down to just one topic as has been done in the past,” spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told CNN.. – READ MORE

