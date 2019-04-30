Biden leads Sanders by 24 points in new poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden has seen a surge of Democratic support in the days since he announced his 2020 presidential campaign and now sits comfortably at the top of a new survey of the race.

In the CNN–SRSS poll released early Tuesday, Biden is supported by 39 percent of the Democratic electorate, leading his nearest challenger, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), by 24 points. Biden and Sanders were the only candidates registering double-digit levels of support in the survey.

The poll shows an 11-point surge for Biden since last month, when 28 percent of Democrats said they would support him in the primary.

Sanders is now supported by 15 percent of Democratic voters, according to the poll, which found Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at 8 percent support and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) with 7 percent.

Biden leads Sanders among all the major demographics, according to CNN.