The Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition is to have a model wearing a “burkini” on the cover for the first time ever, it has been announced.

Somali-American model Halima Aden said that many participants were weeping tears of joy at her photo shoot for the historic cover.

“Young girls who wear a hijab should have women they look up to in any and every industry,” Aden said, according to the BBC.

A burkini covers the entire body of the wearer, except for the face, the hands and the feet.