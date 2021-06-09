Biden Is Carrying Out the New ‘War on Terror’ Right Under Our Noses

After the Capitol riot, Democrats who had ignored the violence of antifa and Black Lives Matter over the past year suddenly got religion when it comes to fighting domestic terrorism. Yet after the initial push, the issue seemed to fall into the background as Americans focus on the border, infrastructure, and other issues. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has set the gears in motion.

Late last month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under Biden issued a memo warning that “events associated with the 100th anniversary of the …probably are attractive targets for some racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist-white supremacists to commit violence.”

A DHS spokesperson admitted that there were no specific or credible threats to justify the warning, but DHS issued it, anyway. No violent white supremacists went on any mass rampages on the anniversary of the massacre, however.

This was far from the first time DHS issued such a warning. Back on January 14, numerous federal agencies warned about potential violence in Washington, D.C., and all fifty state capitols as “extremists” might protest Biden’s inauguration. That did not come to pass. On January 27, DHS warned about a “heightened threat environment across the United States that is likely to persist over the coming weeks” from “ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority.” That threat also failed to materialize.

On May 14, DHS yet again warned about right-wing violence aimed at “higher-capacity targets,” supposedly exacerbated by the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns. That also failed to happen. – READ MORE

