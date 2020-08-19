Biden, If Elected, Plans to Put Obamacare on Steroids

Democratic presidential soon-to-be-nominee Joe Biden envisions a dramatic expansion of Obamacare if elected, returning the controversial program to the public eye and likely igniting a renewed legislative battle over medical care.

Biden’s health care plans will be front and center during the Democratic National Convention’s Tuesday evening festivities, which will include a live discussion of the Affordable Care Act conducted by Biden himself. This emphasis signals the candidate’s seriousness about expanding on the major legislative achievement of predecessor Barack Obama.

To that end, Biden’s campaign has floated a proposal projected to cost over $2 trillion over 10 years and add $800 billion to the national debt, much of which would amount to a transfer to already wealthy seniors and to the insurance companies that originally backed the ACA.

That plan would face resistance from conservatives. Dean Clancy, a senior health fellow with the libertarian Americans for Prosperity, described Biden’s plan as one “that puts our health care decisions in the hands of insurance companies and government bureaucrats rather than patients and providers,” criticizing it for reducing consumer choice—a likely avenue of attack in a future legislative battle. An even bigger challenge is likely to come from the far left, for whom Biden’s opposition to Medicare for All has been anathema, and who would likely hold the key to future legislative passage. – READ MORE

