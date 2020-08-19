BLM Mob Beats Piñatas of Minneapolis Police Union Chief and His Wife Outside His Home

On Saturday, a Black Lives Matter mob led by a Democratic candidate for state representative and the leftist group Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) marched to the home of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll and his wife, reporter Liz Collins. They shouted into microphones and beat piñatas designed to look like Kroll and Collins.

John Thompson, who recently won his Primary for 67A in St. Paul, goes off and screams at neighborhood children, residents, and neighbors of Police Union Leader Bob Kroll. “F*CK, Hugo Minnesota!” BLM protesters gathered today outside Kroll’s home. pic.twitter.com/1vTaiTQsML — Alpha News MN (@AlphaNewsMN) August 15, 2020

John Thompson, who recently won the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party primary for State House District 67A, appears to have led the mob, along with CAIR and civil rights lawyer Nekima Levy Armstrong.

“I’m a black man being terrorized,” Thompson declares in a video captured by Alpha News. “Don’t run now, don’t run now, racist white people, I’m here.”

He condemned the “Blue Lives Matter” slogan, saying, “Blue lives ain’t s**t.” Then the candidate condemned the city of Hugo, Minnesota, because Kroll and Collins live there. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --