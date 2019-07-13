Biden: ‘I Respect No Borders’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would “respect no borders” when it came to foreign policy, while speaking Thursday at an event in New York City.

“Working cooperatively with other nations to share our values and goals doesn’t make America, as it seems to imply in this administration, suckers,” Biden said. “It makes us more secure. Enables us to be more successful. We amplify our own strengths, extend our presence around the globe, magnify our impact while sharing the burden of leadership with our partners.”

Biden added that the United States is unable to face global problems on it own and promised to partner with other countries if elected president. – READ MORE